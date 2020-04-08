CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Buys 431 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,014 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Visa were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 20,548 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in Visa by 54.7% during the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 43,319 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,980,000 after buying an additional 15,325 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 53.1% in the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,657,000. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,829,000. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on V shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Visa from to and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.19.

V stock opened at $168.59 on Wednesday. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $214.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $298.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total value of $1,129,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,090 shares in the company, valued at $22,933,326. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $456,240.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,619,389. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

