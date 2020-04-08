CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $221,000 Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 616.2% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total transaction of $17,221,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 728,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,965,106.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,002 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.29, for a total value of $1,343,168.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,153,052.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 661,503 shares of company stock worth $84,059,352. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $106.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $93.09 and a 1-year high of $135.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.87.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.21% and a net margin of 34.83%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TXN. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.65.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

