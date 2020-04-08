CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Invests $148,000 in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in shares of H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in H & R Block in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in H & R Block during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of H & R Block by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of H & R Block in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of H & R Block by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HRB opened at $13.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.28. H & R Block Inc has a twelve month low of $11.29 and a twelve month high of $29.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.04). H & R Block had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 416.90%. The company had revenue of $519.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.12 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. On average, analysts expect that H & R Block Inc will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. H & R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.37%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on H & R Block from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on H & R Block from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on H & R Block from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. H & R Block presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

