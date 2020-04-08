CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Purchases New Position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 59.1% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. Truehand Inc increased its holdings in SYSCO by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Truehand Inc now owns 61,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 6,610 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in SYSCO by 3,252.1% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 141,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,464,000 after purchasing an additional 137,432 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in SYSCO by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 195,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,935,000 after purchasing an additional 13,751 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SYSCO by 786.3% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 23,291 shares in the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SYSCO news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 900 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $76,554.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,691,638.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SYY stock opened at $46.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.18 and its 200 day moving average is $74.83. SYSCO Co. has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.25.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.11 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 78.49%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.70%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target (down previously from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of SYSCO from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.45.

SYSCO Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

