CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 114 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA trimmed its position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,546 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Accenture were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in Accenture by 54.7% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 16,120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 5,703 shares during the period. First American Bank increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 57,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,419,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its holdings in Accenture by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 2,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Accenture by 16.7% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the first quarter valued at $34,000. 75.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Wolfe Research raised Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.67.

NYSE:ACN opened at $164.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $175.01 and its 200 day moving average is $193.35. Accenture Plc has a 12 month low of $137.15 and a 12 month high of $216.39. The company has a market capitalization of $96.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. Accenture had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.48%.

In related news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,274 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.31, for a total value of $269,208.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,714.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $739,032.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,254 shares of company stock valued at $6,151,795 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

