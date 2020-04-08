CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 1,200 Shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA decreased its position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,327 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMX. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,503,794 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $632,061,000 after buying an additional 1,768,838 shares in the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 6,583,399 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $105,334,000 after purchasing an additional 299,633 shares in the last quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 5,039,758 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $80,636,000 after buying an additional 187,438 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,903,008 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $62,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,647,573 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $58,361,000 after purchasing an additional 991,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMX opened at $11.75 on Wednesday. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a 12-month low of $10.69 and a 12-month high of $18.03. The firm has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.50.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.21 billion. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L had a return on equity of 27.85% and a net margin of 6.73%. Equities analysts forecast that America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

AMX has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

