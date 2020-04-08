CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 315 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA reduced its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,121 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,930,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,027,054,000 after buying an additional 143,079 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Mastercard by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,804,905 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,316,366,000 after purchasing an additional 62,592 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,038,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,183,742,000 after purchasing an additional 367,242 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Mastercard by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,483,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,727,324,000 after purchasing an additional 772,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,754,179,000. 75.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $259.08 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $273.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.08. The firm has a market cap of $238.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.59%.

MA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $294.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Mastercard from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $348.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Mastercard from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.52.

In related news, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,324,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,983 shares in the company, valued at $5,349,645. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $319,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,386,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 393,088 shares of company stock valued at $126,046,303 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

