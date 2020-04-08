CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 600 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA trimmed its position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,801 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 22,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 228 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 894.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 686 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Acuity Brands by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AYI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Acuity Brands from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet downgraded Acuity Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $113.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acuity Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

AYI opened at $86.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.46 and a 12-month high of $147.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.69 and a 200-day moving average of $119.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.58.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.06). Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $842.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.78%.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.