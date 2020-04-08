CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Takes Position in Pzena Investment Management, Inc. (NYSE:PZN)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in Pzena Investment Management, Inc. (NYSE:PZN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Pzena Investment Management by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,642 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pzena Investment Management during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Pzena Investment Management in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Pzena Investment Management by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,675 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Pzena Investment Management during the 4th quarter worth about $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PZN opened at $4.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Pzena Investment Management, Inc. has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $10.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.83. The company has a market capitalization of $267.94 million, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.51.

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $38.43 million during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 5.61%.

Several research firms recently commented on PZN. TheStreet cut shares of Pzena Investment Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pzena Investment Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.

