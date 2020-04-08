China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) Stock Price Up 8.6%

Shares of China Distance Education Holdings Ltd (NYSE:DL) rose 8.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.56 and last traded at $6.55, approximately 158,190 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 83,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.03.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DL. ValuEngine raised shares of China Distance Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered China Distance Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $215.25 million, a PE ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.59 and a 200 day moving average of $7.52.

China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $51.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 million. China Distance Education had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 13.82%. Equities analysts anticipate that China Distance Education Holdings Ltd will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. China Distance Education’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in China Distance Education by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 467,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 128,235 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of China Distance Education by 4,512.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 91,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 89,075 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of China Distance Education during the fourth quarter worth about $460,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of China Distance Education during the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.92% of the company’s stock.

China Distance Education Company Profile (NYSE:DL)

China Distance Education Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online education in China, which focuses on professional education. The company offers online courses through its websites, which are designed to help course participants obtain and maintain the skills, licenses and certifications necessary to pursue careers and professions in China.

