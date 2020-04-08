Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Earns “Hold” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $45.00 price target on the network equipment provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from to in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

CSCO stock opened at $40.64 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $58.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $165.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.03.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 37,833 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 107,975 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,244,000 after acquiring an additional 38,272 shares in the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,373 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 136,255 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,356,000 after acquiring an additional 12,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truehand Inc grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Truehand Inc now owns 6,028 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

