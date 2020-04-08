Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) PT Raised to $175.00 at Deutsche Bank

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the cloud computing company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.03% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from to in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Citrix Systems to in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.91.

NASDAQ CTXS opened at $145.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.03. Citrix Systems has a twelve month low of $90.28 and a twelve month high of $150.33. The stock has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.38.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.53 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 84.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Rotterdam Jeroen Van sold 15,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total value of $1,898,952.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,407,214.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 4,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.09, for a total transaction of $577,962.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,893,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,453 shares of company stock valued at $8,931,310. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTXS. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,855,070 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $649,327,000 after acquiring an additional 393,838 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,525,554 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $280,083,000 after acquiring an additional 18,167 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,644,507 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $182,376,000 after acquiring an additional 574,790 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,493,353 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $165,616,000 after acquiring an additional 335,632 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth $140,439,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

