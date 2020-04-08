Clarkson (LON:CKN) Lifted to “Buy” at HSBC

Clarkson (LON:CKN) was upgraded by equities researchers at HSBC to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,800 ($36.83) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 2,510 ($33.02). HSBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Clarkson in a report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Clarkson from GBX 3,100 ($40.78) to GBX 2,940 ($38.67) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Get Clarkson alerts:

Shares of Clarkson stock opened at GBX 2,330 ($30.65) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,394.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,704.88. The company has a market cap of $707.67 million and a PE ratio of -54.95. Clarkson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,936 ($25.47) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,135 ($41.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.74, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Clarkson (LON:CKN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported GBX 118.80 ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 116 ($1.53) by GBX 2.80 ($0.04). Analysts expect that Clarkson will post 13783.9987097 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clarkson Company Profile

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment includes services provided to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as arranges principal-to-principal cash-settled contracts for differences based upon standardized freight contracts.

Read More: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Clarkson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarkson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.