Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (NASDAQ:COKE) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (NASDAQ:COKE) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $17,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 3,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,653,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 39.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on COKE shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Coca-Cola Consolidated stock opened at $223.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33. Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc has a one year low of $188.08 and a one year high of $413.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.30 and a beta of 0.73.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.80). Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, including carbonated beverages; and still beverages, such as energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

