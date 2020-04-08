Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd (NYSE:MIE) Trading Up 8.9%

Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd Inc (NYSE:MIE) shares shot up 8.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.88 and last traded at $1.83, 304,383 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 11% from the average session volume of 341,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.68.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.86.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.84%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 43,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 17,588 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd during the 4th quarter worth approximately $447,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd by 304.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 68,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 51,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 164,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 10,619 shares during the last quarter.

Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd Company Profile (NYSE:MIE)

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc is a balanced closed-ended fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily seeks to to invest in master limited partnerships and securities issue by companies engaged in energy sector.

