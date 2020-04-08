Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Shares Gap Up to $20.12

Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.78, but opened at $20.12. Colfax shares last traded at $21.58, with a volume of 74,424 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have commented on CFX. CIBC upgraded Colfax to an “outperformer” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. TheStreet cut Colfax from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Colfax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Colfax from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Colfax from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.93.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.95 and a 200 day moving average of $31.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $888.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Colfax’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Colfax Corp will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Colfax by 219.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 29,459 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in Colfax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,048,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Colfax by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 889,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,353,000 after purchasing an additional 48,639 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Colfax by 30.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 8,537 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Colfax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $684,000. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colfax Company Profile (NYSE:CFX)

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

