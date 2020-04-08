Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 428,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,948 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 3.03% of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF worth $8,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIAL. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $299,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $324,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 16,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 5,811 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DIAL opened at $19.68 on Wednesday. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $16.95 and a 52-week high of $21.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.66.

