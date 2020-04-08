Columbus Energy Resources (LON:CERP) Receives Buy Rating from VSA Capital

Columbus Energy Resources (LON:CERP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at VSA Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Columbus Energy Resources stock opened at GBX 1.10 ($0.01) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3. The company has a market cap of $9.60 million and a PE ratio of -3.67. Columbus Energy Resources has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.88 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5.10 ($0.07).

In related news, insider Leo Koot acquired 12,437,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £373,137.90 ($490,841.75).

About Columbus Energy Resources

Columbus Energy Resources plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in Trinidad and Tobago, Spain, Cyprus, St Lucia, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Goudron Oilfield located in south-eastern Trinidad. The company was formerly known as LGO Energy plc and changed its name to Columbus Energy Resources plc in June 2017.

