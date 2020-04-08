Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) Shares Purchased by Mason Street Advisors LLC

Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 4.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 149,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,423,000 after purchasing an additional 5,969 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter worth $1,029,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,240,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,155,000 after acquiring an additional 342,613 shares during the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CHCT opened at $31.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $668.14 million, a P/E ratio of 88.64 and a beta of 0.78. Community Healthcare Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $20.12 and a 52 week high of $52.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.14.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.37). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $16.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.77 million. Research analysts forecast that Community Healthcare Trust Inc will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson raised Community Healthcare Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, B. Riley raised Community Healthcare Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

Read More: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.