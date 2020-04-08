Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Shares Up 7.9%

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)’s share price shot up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.28 and last traded at $1.31, 62,459 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,213,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SID. Citigroup cut shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.75.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.90 and its 200 day moving average is $2.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 2.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 5,561.9% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 31,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 30,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

