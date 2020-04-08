Comparing Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) & BRP Group (NYSE:MTA)

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) and BRP Group (NYSE:MTA) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.7% of Alamos Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alamos Gold and BRP Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alamos Gold $683.10 million 3.30 $96.10 million $0.20 28.80 BRP Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Alamos Gold has higher revenue and earnings than BRP Group.

Dividends

Alamos Gold pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. BRP Group pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Alamos Gold pays out 30.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Alamos Gold has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Alamos Gold is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Alamos Gold and BRP Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alamos Gold 2 3 2 0 2.00 BRP Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alamos Gold currently has a consensus target price of $8.34, suggesting a potential upside of 44.82%. Given Alamos Gold’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Alamos Gold is more favorable than BRP Group.

Profitability

This table compares Alamos Gold and BRP Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alamos Gold 14.07% 3.15% 2.51% BRP Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Alamos Gold beats BRP Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada. It also holds interests in a portfolio of development stage projects in Turkey, Canada, Mexico, and the United States. The company was formerly known as AuRico Gold Inc. and changed its name to Alamos Gold Inc. in July 2015. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About BRP Group

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada and Australia. The company was formerly known as Excalibur Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. in December 2016. Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

