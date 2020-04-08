Comparing Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) & Silvergate Capital (NASDAQ:SI)

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) and Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.5% of Lakeland Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.3% of Silvergate Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Lakeland Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Lakeland Bancorp and Silvergate Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lakeland Bancorp 24.95% 10.06% 1.09% Silvergate Capital N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Lakeland Bancorp and Silvergate Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lakeland Bancorp 0 0 3 0 3.00 Silvergate Capital 0 1 3 0 2.75

Lakeland Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 74.25%. Silvergate Capital has a consensus target price of $17.83, suggesting a potential upside of 104.28%. Given Silvergate Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Silvergate Capital is more favorable than Lakeland Bancorp.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lakeland Bancorp and Silvergate Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lakeland Bancorp $283.28 million 1.84 $70.67 million $1.43 7.22 Silvergate Capital $96.79 million 1.68 $24.85 million N/A N/A

Lakeland Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Silvergate Capital.

Summary

Lakeland Bancorp beats Silvergate Capital on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services. The company also provides consumer banking services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services, as well as Internet banking services. In addition, it offers investment and advisory services; and non-deposit products, which include securities brokerage services, including mutual funds and variable annuities. As of January 28, 2019, the company operated 54 branch offices throughout Bergen, Essex, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, and Union counties in New Jersey; 6 New Jersey regional commercial lending centers in Bernardsville, Jackson, Montville, Newton, Teaneck, and Waldwick; 1 commercial lending center in New York to serve the Hudson Valley region; and 1 commercial loan production office serving Middlesex and Monmouth counties in New Jersey. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Oak Ridge, New Jersey.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides one-to-four family real estate loans, multi-family real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial and industrial loans, mortgage warehouse loans, and reverse mortgage loans, as well as consumer loans and other loans secured by personal property; and cash management services. The company is based in La Jolla, California.

