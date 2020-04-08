Compass Group (LON:CPG) Earns Buy Rating from UBS Group

Compass Group (LON:CPG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a GBX 1,705 ($22.43) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 2,225 ($29.27). UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.33% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Compass Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 1,600 ($21.05) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Compass Group to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 2,000 ($26.31) to GBX 1,400 ($18.42) in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,850 ($24.34) to GBX 1,200 ($15.79) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Compass Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 1,620 ($21.31) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Compass Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,660.77 ($21.85).

Get Compass Group alerts:

Shares of Compass Group stock opened at GBX 1,241.50 ($16.33) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,443.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,826.22. Compass Group has a 12-month low of GBX 20.62 ($0.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,150 ($28.28). The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.32. The company has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76.

In other Compass Group news, insider John Bason bought 1,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,729 ($22.74) per share, for a total transaction of £20,955.48 ($27,565.75).

Compass Group Company Profile

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.