Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 100,585 Shares of Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET) by 167.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,585 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.15% of Forum Energy Technologies worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Forum Energy Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 164,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 77,940 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 180,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 52,900 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 368.3% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 185,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 146,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Marsh Rice University purchased a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

FET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Tudor Pickering lowered Forum Energy Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Evercore ISI lowered Forum Energy Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays downgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “sell” rating and set a $0.20 price target (down previously from $2.70) on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Forum Energy Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.09.

Shares of NYSE:FET opened at $0.18 on Wednesday. Forum Energy Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $6.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $18.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 3.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average is $1.16.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 59.28% and a negative return on equity of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $199.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.96 million. Equities research analysts predict that Forum Energy Technologies Inc will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Forum Energy Technologies Profile

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling, energy subsea construction and service markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

