Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 34,766 Shares of COMSCORE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCOR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in COMSCORE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCOR) by 115.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,766 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in COMSCORE were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCOR. Tenzing Global Management LLC increased its holdings in COMSCORE by 139.3% in the 4th quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 3,350,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950,000 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of COMSCORE by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,782,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,807,000 after purchasing an additional 84,494 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of COMSCORE by 302.7% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,353,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,372 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of COMSCORE by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,310,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,475,000 after buying an additional 211,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in COMSCORE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,506,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.55% of the company’s stock.

OTCMKTS:SCOR opened at $2.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.50. COMSCORE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $13.50.

COMSCORE (OTCMKTS:SCOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $95.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.09 million. The firm’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SCOR shares. Aegis upped their price objective on COMSCORE from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of COMSCORE in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of COMSCORE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.60.

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company offers digital audience products and services, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, Video Metrix, Plan Metrix, and comScore marketing solutions, which provide person-centric insights across various devices and can capture various types of content.

