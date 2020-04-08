Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires New Shares in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,425 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 61,889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after buying an additional 6,398 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $452,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,271,000. National Pension Service raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 19,672.4% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 224,614 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,177,000 after acquiring an additional 223,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,173,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,829,000 after acquiring an additional 91,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JEC opened at $81.88 on Wednesday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a 12-month low of $55.17 and a 12-month high of $98.08. The firm has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.50.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

