Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 4,225 Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GSBC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Great Southern Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Great Southern Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 2,507.3% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

GSBC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock opened at $38.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $547.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.23 and a 52-week high of $64.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.31.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $52.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.90 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 27.68%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.46%.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

