Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 77.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31,725 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of CBIZ by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in CBIZ by 2,556.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in CBIZ during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of CBIZ by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CBIZ alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut CBIZ from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded CBIZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, CJS Securities raised shares of CBIZ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st.

In other CBIZ news, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 1,600 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $32,384.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,248.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd J. Slotkin sold 4,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $106,823.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,266.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CBZ opened at $21.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.55. CBIZ, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.85 and a 1-year high of $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $203.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.82 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 7.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBIZ Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides professional business services, products, and solutions that help its clients in managing finances and employees. It offers its services through three groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services group provides accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

Recommended Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.