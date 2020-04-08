Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stake in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 157,390 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 10,825 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Safe Bulkers worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 254,130 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 13,705 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its position in Safe Bulkers by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 116,230 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 10,831 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Safe Bulkers by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,648,389 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,902,000 after acquiring an additional 227,403 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,876 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 26,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 208.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 174,413 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 117,870 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Safe Bulkers alerts:

Shares of NYSE SB opened at $1.09 on Wednesday. Safe Bulkers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.74 and a 12-month high of $2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.19 and a 200 day moving average of $1.56.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $48.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.52 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Safe Bulkers, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SB shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Safe Bulkers from $1.25 to $0.40 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Safe Bulkers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Safe Bulkers Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services worldwide. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of February 14, 2019, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 8.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3.8 million deadweight tons.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Safe Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.