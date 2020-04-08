Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 62.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,250 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Xcel Energy by 47.7% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XEL. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.33.

NYSE:XEL opened at $59.23 on Wednesday. Xcel Energy Inc has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $72.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.79.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.