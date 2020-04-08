Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Stake in American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ:AOBC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ:AOBC) by 88.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233,775 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of American Outdoor Brands worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 2,512.5% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 12.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 62.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 12,947 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AOBC opened at $7.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.92 million, a PE ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.67 and its 200 day moving average is $8.40. American Outdoor Brands Corp has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $10.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $166.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.27 million. American Outdoor Brands had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Outdoor Brands Corp will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AOBC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Outdoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a price target (up previously from ) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Outdoor Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

In related news, insider Mark Peter Smith acquired 5,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.78 per share, for a total transaction of $30,009.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 77,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,533.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Deana L. Mcpherson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.28 per share, for a total transaction of $31,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,780.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 11,692 shares of company stock worth $70,140. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

American Outdoor Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company's Firearms segment offers handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Gemtech, and Thompson/Center Arms brands.

