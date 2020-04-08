Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $268,000 Stock Position in IEC Electronics Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:IEC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in IEC Electronics Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:IEC) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,535 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.28% of IEC Electronics worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEC. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in IEC Electronics by 43.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of IEC Electronics by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 312,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 9,248 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of IEC Electronics by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 239,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 16,550 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IEC Electronics by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 636,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in IEC Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,092,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IEC opened at $6.92 on Wednesday. IEC Electronics Corp has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $9.57.

IEC Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:IEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $44.73 million for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of IEC Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of IEC Electronics in a research report on Sunday, February 9th.

IEC Electronics Company Profile

IEC Electronics Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States. It specializes in delivering technical solutions for the custom manufacturing, product configuration, and verification testing of engineered complex products that require a level of manufacturing.

