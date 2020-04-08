Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $276,000 Stake in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 70.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,166,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $664,389,000 after acquiring an additional 98,575 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its holdings in NetEase by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 2,029,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $622,309,000 after purchasing an additional 10,204 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,021,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $619,874,000 after purchasing an additional 208,471 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,684,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,445,000 after purchasing an additional 898,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of NetEase by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,579,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $484,364,000 after buying an additional 10,333 shares during the period. 48.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NetEase stock opened at $326.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.75. NetEase Inc has a 52 week low of $209.01 and a 52 week high of $361.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $321.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $309.00.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 37.21% and a net margin of 30.91%. As a group, analysts expect that NetEase Inc will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

A number of analysts have commented on NTES shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NetEase from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub upgraded NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Macquarie lowered NetEase from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.46.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

