Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $296,000 Stake in BBX Capital Corp (NYSE:BBX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in BBX Capital Corp (NYSE:BBX) by 53.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,700 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of BBX Capital worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBX. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of BBX Capital by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in BBX Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in BBX Capital by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of BBX Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of BBX Capital by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 21,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of BBX Capital from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BBX Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th.

BBX opened at $1.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.63 and a 200-day moving average of $4.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. BBX Capital Corp has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $6.45.

BBX Capital (NYSE:BBX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $234.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.08 million. BBX Capital had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 2.77%. Equities analysts predict that BBX Capital Corp will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

BBX Capital Corporation, formerly known as BFC Financial Corporation, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments and acquisitions of middle market companies. The firm also invests in mergers and acquisition, add-on acquisitions, divestiture, taking public companies private and private companies public, leveraged buyout, partnership, recapitalization, and restructuring.

