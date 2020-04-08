Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stake in Phoenix New Media Ltd (NYSE:FENG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Phoenix New Media Ltd (NYSE:FENG) by 49.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,152 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,000 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.20% of Phoenix New Media worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Phoenix New Media by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 769,689 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 42,896 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phoenix New Media during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phoenix New Media in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 13.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phoenix New Media alerts:

FENG stock opened at $1.22 on Wednesday. Phoenix New Media Ltd has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $4.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.55 and its 200 day moving average is $2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $85.89 million, a PE ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Phoenix New Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

About Phoenix New Media

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through three channels, including PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

See Also: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FENG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phoenix New Media Ltd (NYSE:FENG).

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix New Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix New Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.