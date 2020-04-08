Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $280,000 in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Bruker by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,599,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $846,082,000 after buying an additional 3,588,867 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,660,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $84,625,000 after acquiring an additional 43,765 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,476,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,270,000 after acquiring an additional 49,046 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Bruker by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,458,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,332,000 after purchasing an additional 37,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Bruker by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 844,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,067,000 after purchasing an additional 138,069 shares during the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $36.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Bruker Co. has a twelve month low of $30.78 and a twelve month high of $54.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.19%.

BRKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Bruker from to in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bruker from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Bruker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Bruker from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Bruker from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.21.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

