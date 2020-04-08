Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $293,000 in Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Independent Bank Co.(MI) as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 1.6% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 40,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 214.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 331,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,065,000 after buying an additional 226,158 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 107,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,430,000 after buying an additional 29,318 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 674,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,288,000 after acquiring an additional 12,569 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 201,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 33,415 shares during the period. 82.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Independent Bank Co.(MI) alerts:

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Ervin acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.87 per share, for a total transaction of $25,305.00. Also, Director Matthew J. Missad bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.24 per share, for a total transaction of $48,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,974.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 5,967 shares of company stock worth $94,928 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on IBCP. Stephens raised Independent Bank Co.(MI) to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. DA Davidson cut shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Independent Bank Co.(MI) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of IBCP opened at $12.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $260.67 million, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.94. Independent Bank Co has a 52-week low of $9.19 and a 52-week high of $23.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $46.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.21 million. Research analysts predict that Independent Bank Co will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

Further Reading: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Co.(MI) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Co.(MI) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.