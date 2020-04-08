Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $376,000 in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OMAB. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 955.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 141.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 745 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 45.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OMAB. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Scotiabank downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.67.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort stock opened at $24.42 on Wednesday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort has a twelve month low of $20.55 and a twelve month high of $67.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.80 and its 200 day moving average is $52.48.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $118.72 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 37.78%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, Zacatecas, Ciudad Juárez, and Reynosa cities.

