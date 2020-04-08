Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $288,000 Investment in Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,300 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Capstar Financial as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 203.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Capstar Financial during the third quarter worth $89,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Capstar Financial in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Capstar Financial by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 7,760 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 212.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 15,743 shares during the last quarter. 34.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CSTR opened at $9.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $178.22 million, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.19. Capstar Financial Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $7.44 and a 52 week high of $17.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.20.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $22.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.56 million. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 9.19%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capstar Financial Holdings Inc will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSTR. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Capstar Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Capstar Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.40.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

