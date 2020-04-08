Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 15,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 262,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 770,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,363,000 after purchasing an additional 38,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 235,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,816,000 after buying an additional 84,421 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

AAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut American Assets Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. American Assets Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 9,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.94 per share, for a total transaction of $425,921.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 8,313 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.97 per share, for a total transaction of $340,583.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 65,410 shares of company stock worth $2,605,135 in the last 90 days. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AAT opened at $24.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. American Assets Trust, Inc has a 12-month low of $20.15 and a 12-month high of $49.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.99.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $98.95 million for the quarter. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 12.47%. On average, equities analysts predict that American Assets Trust, Inc will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc (the company) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.