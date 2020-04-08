Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,130 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INDB. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 6,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 51.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in Independent Bank by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. 80.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INDB stock opened at $64.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.52 and its 200 day moving average is $76.36. Independent Bank Corp has a 1-year low of $50.45 and a 1-year high of $87.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.02). Independent Bank had a net margin of 29.37% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $133.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.07 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Corp will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. This is an increase from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.74%.

In other Independent Bank news, CEO Christopher Oddleifson sold 1,500 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $114,195.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,075,217.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point downgraded Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Independent Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.67.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

