Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 20,434,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,058,332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480,897 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Yum! Brands by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,381,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,448,604,000 after purchasing an additional 147,742 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,519,848 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $757,474,000 after purchasing an additional 289,290 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in Yum! Brands by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 5,332,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $537,170,000 after purchasing an additional 991,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,478,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $451,146,000 after purchasing an additional 445,041 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on YUM. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.84.

In related news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $357,456.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,406,449.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $307,905.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,221,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,110 shares of company stock valued at $5,282,677. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $71.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.73. The stock has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.77. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.95 and a 1 year high of $119.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.13). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

