Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases New Position in Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Athenex in the 1st quarter valued at $1,054,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Athenex by 16.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 26,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Athenex by 73.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,676,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,517 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Athenex by 16.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 106,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 15,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Athenex by 17.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter. 52.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Athenex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Athenex in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of ATNX stock opened at $8.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $662.84 million, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.85. Athenex Inc has a twelve month low of $5.63 and a twelve month high of $21.11.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 million. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 86.32% and a negative net margin of 122.25%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Athenex Inc will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Athenex news, Director Benson Kwan Hung Tsang bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.39 per share, with a total value of $41,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Manson Fok purchased 50,000 shares of Athenex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $362,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,969,609 shares in the company, valued at $14,279,665.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $998,000 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

About Athenex

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

