Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Position in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 95.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 135,525 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Metlife were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Metlife by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,976,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,782,760,000 after buying an additional 554,242 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Metlife by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,563,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,123,000 after acquiring an additional 209,218 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Metlife by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,824,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,431 shares during the period. AJO LP lifted its position in shares of Metlife by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,682,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,693,000 after purchasing an additional 765,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Metlife by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,527,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,815,000 after purchasing an additional 88,853 shares during the period. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 14,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $732,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,559,908. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MET shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Metlife from to in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised Metlife from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Metlife from $59.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Metlife from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Metlife stock opened at $31.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.14. Metlife Inc has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $53.28.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.58. Metlife had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $18.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Metlife Inc will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Metlife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

