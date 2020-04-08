Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 24,483 Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 79.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,250 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 24,483 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $754,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 165.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,021 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 18,102 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,423 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 242,117 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,546,000 after acquiring an additional 7,557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EGRX opened at $47.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $647.13 million, a P/E ratio of 47.39 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $33.80 and a 12-month high of $64.94.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $48.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EGRX. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Eagle Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL.

