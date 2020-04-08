Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 4,425 Shares of Kimball International Inc (NASDAQ:KBAL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Kimball International Inc (NASDAQ:KBAL) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,425 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Kimball International were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KBAL. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Kimball International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,768,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,220,000 after acquiring an additional 56,691 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 826,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,081,000 after purchasing an additional 8,391 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kimball International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 770,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,935,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Kimball International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 745,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,483,000 after purchasing an additional 15,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Kimball International by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 332,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,871,000 after buying an additional 91,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KBAL shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kimball International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub cut Kimball International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

Shares of KBAL stock opened at $10.77 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.49. The company has a market cap of $351.46 million, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Kimball International Inc has a twelve month low of $8.19 and a twelve month high of $22.40.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. Kimball International had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $192.16 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th.

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

