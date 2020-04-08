Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 9,750 Shares of SurModics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in SurModics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 56.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,750 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.06% of SurModics worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in SurModics by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 206,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,547,000 after buying an additional 39,351 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SurModics by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 308,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,774,000 after purchasing an additional 55,696 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in SurModics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in SurModics by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in SurModics by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 141,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,860,000 after purchasing an additional 20,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SRDX. ValuEngine lowered SurModics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of SurModics to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of SurModics in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SurModics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised shares of SurModics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

SRDX opened at $31.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.11 million, a PE ratio of 66.11 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.36. SurModics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.06 and a 1 year high of $49.00.

SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.13. SurModics had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $22.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 million. As a group, research analysts predict that SurModics, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SurModics

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment designs, develops, and manufactures interventional medical devices primarily for the peripheral vascular market; and offers surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device for the coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular, urology, and other markets.

