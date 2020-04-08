Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes $367,000 Position in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new stake in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,234,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 45,193 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 13,730 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,063 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 3,797 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,996 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR during the 4th quarter worth about $3,964,000. 7.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PBR opened at $6.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has a 52-week low of $4.01 and a 52-week high of $17.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.0931 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. This is a boost from PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.95%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

