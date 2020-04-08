Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 14.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 216,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,900,000 after acquiring an additional 27,958 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV in the 4th quarter worth about $872,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 21,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAC stock opened at $50.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV has a 12 month low of $44.28 and a 12 month high of $135.31.

Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $237.84 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 33.63%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays lowered Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.12.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V. operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (Bajío), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 1 international airport in Jamaica.

