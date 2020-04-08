Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 29,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.06% of MacroGenics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGNX. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MacroGenics by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 691,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,518,000 after buying an additional 77,809 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in MacroGenics by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 153,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 514.4% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 34,462 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of MacroGenics by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 727,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,915,000 after buying an additional 11,997 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays started coverage on MacroGenics in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on MacroGenics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.85.

Shares of MGNX stock opened at $5.29 on Wednesday. MacroGenics Inc has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $19.63. The company has a quick ratio of 5.31, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.29 and a 200-day moving average of $9.61. The company has a market capitalization of $276.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.19.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $25.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 million. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 236.51% and a negative return on equity of 55.16%. On average, equities analysts expect that MacroGenics Inc will post -3.34 EPS for the current year.

MacroGenics Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

Read More: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.